Tamil Nadu couple hacked to death allegedly by affluent bride's family three days after love marriage

Around 6pm on Thursday, six unidentified assailants who came on three bikes, entered the couple’s house and mercilessly hacked them to death with billhooks.

Published: 03rd November 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

V Mariselvam and M Karthiga. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A couple, who eloped from home and got married just three days ago against the wishes of their families, was murdered by a gang of six bike-borne assailants at Murugesan Nagar in Thoothukudi town late on Thursday. 

Police sources identified the victims as V Mariselvam (24) and M Karthiga (20).

Sources said the couple, who belonged to the same Most Backward Community (Thevar), were in a romantic relationship for the past two years. Mariselvam and his family, originally from Kovilpatti, had recently relocated to Murugesan Nagar. Karthiga hailed from an affluent family and Mariselvam was relatively poor, sources said. 

Despite strong opposition from Karthiga’s parents, the two eloped from home and solemnized their wedding at a temple near Kovilpatti on October 30. Following the marriage, the couple returned to Murugesan Nagar on Thursday, police sources said. Around 6 PM on Thursday, six unidentified assailants who came on three bikes entered the couple’s house and mercilessly hacked them to death with billhooks.

A Sipcot police team that rushed to the spot shifted the bodies to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Thoothukudi SP L Balaji Saravanan and other police officials are holding an investigation at the crime scene.

A special police team has been formed to nab the murderers. A top police official told TNIE that Karthiga has two sisters. The murder could have been committed by some of her relatives but the matter is still under investigation, sources said.   

Comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments.

