5 tmcft of water from Kundah to be let into LBP canal

ERODE: As a contingency measure to save standing crops, the state government has decided to release five tmcft of water from three reservoirs maintained by TANGEDCO at Kundah in the Nilgiris to generate hydroelectric power to the LBP canal through the Bhavanisagar dam. Sources in the water resources department said there is not enough water in Kundah currently, and the order would be implemented only after the storage improves. A similar decision was taken in 2001.

According to sources, the level in Bhavanisagar dam (Lower Bhavani) is very low because of which the volume of water released into the LBP canal for irrigation has been maintained at 1,500 cusecs after implementing the turn system.Heeding to requests from farmers who are dependent on the LBP canal, the state government has given approval to release five tmcft of water from Kundah reservoirs. An order in this regard has been issued by TANGEDCO.

Angela Sagaya Mary, CE (Hydro) of TANGEDCO, in her letter to the Water Resources Department, dated October 31, said, “114.50 million cusecs of water per day for LBP irrigation as per the net availability of hydroelectric reservoirs has been approved by the managing director.” However, the letter did not state when this water would be provided.According to sources the three hydroelectric reservoirs can store up to 15 tmcft of water. But currently, the reservoirs have a combined storage of around 5 tmcft of water. Officials are pinning hopes on the NE monsoon.

KV Ponnaiyan, secretary of the Lower Bhavani ayacut land owners association, said, “Paddy farmers need water for another 60 days before they can start harvesting. It requires about 9 tmcft of water. But there is not enough water in Bhavanisagar dam. That is why we made the request to the government. It is gratifying that the government has approved the release of water from Kundah. We thank Chief Minister MK Stalin, Ministers S Muthusamy, MP Saminathan and officials for this.” M Ravi, Organizer of Lower Bhavani Irrigation Conservation Movement also thanked the government.

WRD officials said five tmcft of water at the rate of 1,300 cusecs per day had been approved for release into LBP irrigation. This water will be provided to Bhavanisagar dam depending on the availability of water in the reservoirs. As of Friday, inflow to Bhavanisagar dam was 1,035 cusecs. The storage level was 8.78 tmcft against the full capacity of 32.8 tmcft.

