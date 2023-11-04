Home States Tamil Nadu

CWMA upholds CWRC decision, tells Karnataka to release 2,600 cusecs to TN

The CWMA will review the water position and the quantity of water to be released to Tamil Nadu in the third week of November.

Published: 04th November 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Cauvery water

A recent protest in front of Town Hall, against the state government for releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Friday upheld the decision of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) taken on October 30 directing Karnataka to release 2,600 cusecs per day till November 23 to Tamil Nadu.

The CWMA meeting, chaired by chairman SK Haldar decided to uphold the decision of the CWRC despite Karnataka’s contention that it would not be able to release any water to Tamil Nadu. Karnataka reiterated the reasons put forth before the CWRC on October 30, which included the state would need water for drinking water and irrigation purposes in the coming months and that the southwest monsoon failed.

Official sources said Tamil Nadu reiterated its demand for releasing 13,000 cusecs for 15 days to cater to the irrigation needs.  The CWMA will review the water position and the quantity of water to be released to Tamil Nadu in the third week of November.

As of Friday, the combined storage in the four reservoirs in the Cauvery basin in Karnataka - KRS, Kabini, Hemavathi and Harangi stood at 56.76 tmcft. In Mettur, at 4 pm, the storage was 19.76 tmcft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmcft with an inflow of 2,201 cusecs.

