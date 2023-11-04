Home States Tamil Nadu

'Did you steal walkie-talkie?': Madras HC orders Virudhunagar SP to inquire into custodial torture plaint

The additional public prosecutor, appearing for the police said the petitioner was booked for creating ruckus in an inebriated state near the station.

Published: 04th November 2023

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras HC recently directed Virudhunagar SP to conduct an inquiry into a custodial torture complaint given by a man against A. Mukkulam police in 2020, following a petition filed by him seeking disciplinary action against the police officials.

The petitioner, Thavakannan, said he went to the station on March 21, 2020 for police verification in connection with his passport application. He left after the completion of procedure but was called to the station again in the evening and was questioned if he stole the station’s walkie-talkie. Though he denied the allegation, he was beaten up by the police and sustained several injuries, Thavakannan alleged and sought relief.

The additional public prosecutor, appearing for the police said the petitioner was booked for creating ruckus in an inebriated state near the station. When the police tried to stop him, he damaged their walkie-talkie, he added.

Justice P Dhanabal said the relief cannot be granted as the petitioner, being a third party, cannot invoke the court’s jurisdiction on the service side (i.e., seeking an order to take action against government employees or officials). However, the judge directed the SP to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within three months.

