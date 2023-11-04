Home States Tamil Nadu

Erode collector orders probe as anganwadis get rotten eggs

The news and photos of rotten eggs were circulated widely on Friday evening.

ERODE: Erode Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara on Friday stopped cooking and serving eggs in a few anganwadi centres in Modakurichi and Kodumudi following complaints that rotten eggs were supplied. Samples of the eggs have been sent to the Food Safety Department for analysis.

The news and photos of rotten eggs were circulated widely on Friday evening.The collector said, “I found rotten eggs during the inspection on Thursday and immediately ordered officials to stop cooking the batch of eggs. Until a fresh batch of eggs is received, the item will not be served. The order has been issued to all noon meal workers and related officers.”

