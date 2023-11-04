Home States Tamil Nadu

Father among three held over newly-wed couple's murder in Tamil Nadu

Police officials privy to the investigation claimed the couple was murdered by Karthiga's relatives on Thursday upon instructions from her father.

Published: 04th November 2023

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A day after newly-wed couple V Mariselvam (24) and M Karthiga (20) were murdered by a six-member gang in Thoothukudi, police on Friday arrested the woman's father Muthuramalingam (46), and her relatives V Barath Vignesh Kumar (28) and A Karuppasamy (24) in connection with the case.

The couple eloped on October 30 and tied the knot at Uchandithi Vinayagar temple in Kovilpatti. They had also registered the marriage at the Kovilpatti sub-registrar office. Since they had married against their parent's wishes, the couple visited Kovilpatti east police station and briefed the personnel about it. The couple then stayed for a day at Mariselvam's uncle's house in Kovilpatti and returned to Murugesan Nagar in Thoothukudi on November 1.

Police officials privy to the investigation claimed the couple was murdered by Karthiga's relatives on Thursday upon instructions from her father. "After committing the crime, the assailants confirmed the same to Muthuramalingam over the phone, before switching off the devices and fleeing," they added.

Meanwhile, Mariselvam's father Vasanthakumar met media persons and said Muthuramalingam had threatened to eliminate his family when the couple first attempted to elope a few weeks ago. He received the bodies from the hospital on Friday and cremated them. Police security has been tightened in the village to prevent any untoward incident.

Among those arrested, Barath has eight cases, including one with murder charges pending against him, while Karupasamy has a robbery case pending against him. A search is on for three more people. SIPCOT police have booked the six persons under IPC sections 147, 148 452, 302, and 506(ii).

