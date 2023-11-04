Lightning strike kills four in Madurai, Dindigul

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A total of four people were killed and 18 others were injured on Friday evening in lightning strikes in Madurai and Dindigul districts. The deceased have been identified as B Agniraja (25) of Poovanthi village, M Selva (23) of Keeranur village in Madurai district, Velmurugan (35) of Kottaiyur village, and Vijayalakshmi (27) in Dindigul.

In Madurai, the incident occurred when a group of people were carrying the body of Iyammal (70) to the burial ground for cremation. Sources said while they were on their way, it started pouring and the group had to seek refuge under a tree. Lightning struck the tree. As a result, Selva and Agniraja were electrocuted. Though both were rushed to a hospital in Poovanthi, they were declared dead.

Those injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, including the Government Rajaji Hospital, Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital, and Government Hospital in Tirupattur.

Velmurugan (35) from Kottaiyur village was a thappattam artist, and the lightning struck him while he stepped out of his house to tie his cattle.

