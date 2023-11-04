Madurai: No rubber gloves for sanitary workers to handle wastes and sewage, waterlogging of roads worries people

By Express News Service

MADURAI: With the onset of the Northeast monsoon, issues like waterlogging of roads and clogging of drains have returned to haunt Madurai residents.

Though the civic body has been taking various measures like desilting stormwater drains and using machines to unclog UGD lines, the residents in several parts of the city, especially extension areas, have to wade through stagnant water every time it rains.

Meanwhile, sanitation workers, especially those working on a contract basis, have requested the corporation authorities to provide them with adequate equipment to clear the stagnant water and drainage lines properly.



Masthan, a city resident, said for low-lying areas like Villapuram and Meenakshi Nagar, rainwater can be only drained through open drains. "However, these drains are poorly maintained and the entire roads get inundated during rain," he added. On Friday, corporation staff desilted the open sewage drains on either side of Arupukottai's main road near Villapuram. Following the desilting, the workers have left huge amounts of sewage waste to accumulate on the roadside and the residents have condemned this.



As the rains have intensified, some of the de-silted waste that piled up roads has washed back into the drains. The sewage has also gotten mixed with the stagnant rainwater. The residents, including school children, are forced to walk through the sewage-mixed rainwater to venture out of their streets. Fever cases are already on the rise in the city and the public fear the situation might get even worse.

A sanitation worker from Madurai said many contract workers like himself have still not received rubber gloves from the corporation to handle wastes and sewage. When contacted, a senior corporation official promised to distribute safety gear to all workers at the earliest.

