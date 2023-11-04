POCSO cases: 196 cases registered in Virudhunagar district from Jan to Oct 2023, 253 arrested

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A total of 196 cases were registered under the Protection Of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the district so far this year, and 253 accused people were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. This year, the verdict was pronounced in five cases.

According to official sources, from January to October this year, the district police has registered 137 cases on ganja sale and 247 people were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. "Around 84 kg ganja, worth Rs 8.23 lakh, was seized along with 40 two-wheelers, two three-wheelers, and one four-wheeler," sources said. Verdict was pronounced in 94 cases.

Additionally, 329 cases were registered in connection with the sale of pan masala and other banned tobacco products. "Around 6,219 kg of tobacco products, worth Rs 43.98 lakh, were seized and 430 people were arrested and remanded in judicial custody," sources said, and added that 35 two-wheelers, seven three-wheelers, and 17 four-wheelers were seized in total. Verdict was pronounced in 70 cases. As many as 3,05,873 cases were registered under the Motor Vehicle Act this year.

