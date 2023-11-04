Home States Tamil Nadu

Rameswaram fishermen call for hunger strike on November 6, 7

Since the indefinite protest has been withdrawn, the fishermen in Rameswaram will venture into the sea on Saturday.

Published: 04th November 2023 10:49 AM

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Condemning the recent arrests of 64 Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, the fishermen's association in Rameswaram has called for a hunger strike on November 6 and 7 in Thamgachimadam.

Speaking to reporters, an association leader said they had already staged an indefinite protest and announced a rail blockade protest at Mandabam railway station and a hunger strike seeking steps from the government to get the fishermen and their boats released.

Upon a request from the district collector during a meeting on Thursday, the fishermen's associations called off the indefinite protest and dropped the rail blockade plan. The collector had assured them of immediate steps to release the fishers and compensation for their boat damages.

Since the indefinite protest has been withdrawn, the fishermen in Rameswaram will venture into the sea on Saturday. Meanwhile, the association has planned to stage a hunger strike on November 6 and 7, as the arrested fishermen are slated to be presented before a Sri Lankan court next week. "The union government should initiate talks with the island nation's government and retrieve the hundreds of boats that were seized by the SL Navy over the years," the fishermen demanded.

