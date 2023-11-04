Road accidents: Tamil Nadu tops in pedestrian deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu ranked number one in pedestrian deaths in the country with 4,427 people dying in 2022, according to data released by Ministry of Road transport and Highways.Tamil Nadu was followed by Bihar (3,345) West Bengal (2,938) and Maharashtra (2894). In Chennai, 187 people died in 1,031 accidents, 81 in Coimbatore and 76 in Madurai in the year.

A total of 3,373 among the dead were men and 1,054 were women. Out of 15,054 accidents in 2022, a total of 4,427 people were killed and 5,194 were grievously injured while 6,443 sustained minor injuries.

About 1,349 people in the state died on National Highways in 3,377 accidents while 262 died in 797 accidents on roads maintained by state highways and PWD in 2022.

Among deaths in accidents across the country, pedestrian casualties stood at 19.5% deaths followed by two-wheeler riders (44.5%).Overall death of pedestrians increased by about 12% in 2022 with the number touching 32,825 in 2022 against 29,124 in 2021.

