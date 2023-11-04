Rs 2.2-cr fine: TN fishers seek help to get back boats

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Tharuvaikulam fishermen arrested by the Maldivian government released a video requesting the foreign authorities to release their vessel along with them on Friday. Meanwhile, the relatives of the fishermen led by Tharuvaikulam parish priest Rev. Fr Antony Micheal Vincent, submitted a petition to district collector G Lakshmipathy seeking intervention of the state and union governments into the retrieval of their seized vessel.

After submitting the petition, the priest said, “The penalty of Rs 2.27 crore is exorbitant. It will take more than a decade for them to earn Rs 2 crore due to loans,” he said. In the video released by the fishermen in Maldives, skipper Adi Narayanan, said, “We entered Maldivian waters unintentionally due to the inclement weather condition, and never knew the law of the land. The Indian government has been focussing on repatriating us, but we need the vessel back, or we will lose our jobs.”

