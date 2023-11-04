TN Assembly Speaker urges political parties to cooperate with govt's efforts to tackle casteist elements

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The state government is taking strict action against the persons accused of brutally torturing two SC youth recently in Tirunelveli, and hence all political parties should refrain from adding fuel to the fire, appealed Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Friday.

Along with Collector K P Karthikeyan, the speaker consoled the victims at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and handed over a cheque for financial assistance under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.



Addressing media persons later, Appavu said parents should ensure that casteist thoughts are not instilled in the minds of their children. When asked about AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's claim that caste atrocities had become rampant in Tamil Nadu after the DMK government assumed charge, the speaker said the DMK government has been taking stringent action against the accused persons in such cases.

"Between 2006 and 2011, some people intentionally engaged in unlawful activities with the intention to earn the DMK government disrepute. The then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi found out about this and initiated necessary action against them," he added.

