Madras High Court tells Virudhunagar SP to inquire into custodial torture complaint

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the Virudhunagar district superintendent of police to conduct an inquiry into a custodial torture complaint given by a man against A.Mukkulam police in 2020, following a petition filed by him seeking disciplinary action against the police officials.



The petitioner, Thavakannan, said he went to the A. Mukkulam police station at around 10 a.m. on March 21, 2020, for the police verification process in connection with his passport application. He waited in the station for the sub inspector's arrival and left after the completion of the procedure, he added.

However, he was called by the police to the station once again in the evening and was questioned by the police if he stole the station's walkie-talkie. Though he denied the allegation, he was beaten up by the police and sustained several injuries, Thavakannan alleged, and sought the above relief.



The additional public prosecutor, appearing for the police, refuted the allegations and contended that the petitioner was booked for creating a ruckus in public in an inebriated state near the police station. When the police, who were on patrol duty, tried to stop him, he damaged their walkie-talkie, he added and sought dismissal of the petition.



Justice P Dhanabal said the relief sought by the petitioner cannot be granted as the petitioner, being a third party, cannot invoke the court's jurisdiction on the service side (i.e., seeking an order to take action against government employees or officials). However, considering the seriousness of the allegations, the judge directed the Virudhunagar SP to conduct an inquiry, take action in case of any violations, and also submit a report to the court within three months.

