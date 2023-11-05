Home States Tamil Nadu

39 mm rainfall recorded in Madurai, corporation kept on its toes

Published: 05th November 2023 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2023 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Women make their way through heavy rain in Madurai. (Photo | k k sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Rains lashed parts of Madurai on Friday and Saturday, with Friday recording an average of 38.93 mm shower. This has resulted in water-logging across the city.
 
According to IMD, almost all areas received 20 mm to over 30 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Water logging prevailed across the city with south zone areas including Kamarajar Nagar, Indra Nagar and Ward 37 reporting inundation.
 
When contacted, Corporation Commissioner Madhubalan said, "Special teams have been deputed to desilt the 339 km-long stormwater drains and 16 channels. Suction machines are being utilised to prevent water logging on roads, and teams have been formed to address issues at night. A private company is also surveying the SWD system in the city."
 
"Corporation could also concentrate on commercial areas like Keelavasal and Vilakkuthoon, where lakhs of people are thronging for Deepavali shopping. Water stagnation in such areas can snowball into a serious health situation," said Ramya, a commuter.

Residents of Villupuram appreciated the corporation for clearing waste from the streets. A TNIE report highlighted the issue of waste left on the streets mixing with rainwater and flooding the area. 

Madurai Rainfall IMD Waterlogging

