Child rapist attacks cop with a machete in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A suspect in a Pocso case attacked a police constable, who had come to arrest him, with a machete near Sayalkudi on Saturday.

The constable sustained injuries on his thigh and was hospitalised. Police said the suspect, Jesuraj alias Ashok Kumar, was arrested in 2021 in a Pocso case. He had recently come out on bail but he failed to appear before the court.

A warrant was issued, and Constable Kalimuthu along with two other personnel went to apprehend him on Saturday. “When the policemen tried to nab him, Jesuraj took a machete and attacked them,” the sources added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

RAMANATHAPURAM: A suspect in a Pocso case attacked a police constable, who had come to arrest him, with a machete near Sayalkudi on Saturday. The constable sustained injuries on his thigh and was hospitalised. Police said the suspect, Jesuraj alias Ashok Kumar, was arrested in 2021 in a Pocso case. He had recently come out on bail but he failed to appear before the court. A warrant was issued, and Constable Kalimuthu along with two other personnel went to apprehend him on Saturday. “When the policemen tried to nab him, Jesuraj took a machete and attacked them,” the sources added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp