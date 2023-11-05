Child rapist attacks cop with a machete in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district
The constable sustained injuries on his thigh and was hospitalised. Police said the suspect, Jesuraj alias had recently come out on bail but he failed to appear before the court.
Published: 05th November 2023 09:14 AM | Last Updated: 05th November 2023 02:29 PM | A+A A-
RAMANATHAPURAM: A suspect in a Pocso case attacked a police constable, who had come to arrest him, with a machete near Sayalkudi on Saturday.
The constable sustained injuries on his thigh and was hospitalised. Police said the suspect, Jesuraj alias Ashok Kumar, was arrested in 2021 in a Pocso case. He had recently come out on bail but he failed to appear before the court.
A warrant was issued, and Constable Kalimuthu along with two other personnel went to apprehend him on Saturday. “When the policemen tried to nab him, Jesuraj took a machete and attacked them,” the sources added.