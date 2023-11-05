Home States Tamil Nadu

Complete work for sewage treatment plant project in Aranthangi soon, Madras High Court tells govt

However, the sewage water from the Aranthangi taluk has been mixed in the water body for the past two years, thereby polluting it.

Published: 05th November 2023 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2023 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday directed the state government to complete the work of the sewage treatment plant project in Aranthangi taluk as expeditiously as possible.

A Bench of Justices M Sundar and R Sakthivel gave the direction while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by K Ravi of Vairivayal village in Aranthangi seeking direction to stop the discharge of sewage water into a waterbody in his village.

During the hearing, the government counsel informed that a sewage treatment plant was to be set up to alleviate the grievance projected by the litigant. The land has been identified and administrative sanction has been granted for the project by the director of municipal administration, the counsel added and assured that every effort would be taken to set up the plant. Recording this, the judges issued the above direction and closed the PIL.

According to Ravi, the water body, which measures around 12.09 hectares, has water throughout the year and is a main source of irrigation for agricultural activities in Vairivayal and neighbouring villages.

However, the sewage water from the Aranthangi taluk has been mixed in the water body for the past two years, thereby polluting it. In addition to stopping this sewage discharge, Ravi also wanted the authorities to take necessary action to remove the encroachments and water hyacinths in the water body.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sewage treatment plant Aranthangi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp