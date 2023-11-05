Health walks commence across Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

MADURAI/DINDIGUL/SIVAGANGA: After state Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, launched the state-wide eight-km health walk programme through video conferencing in Chennai on Saturday, Ministers P Moorthy and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan kick-started the event in Madurai.



The initiative was launched in a bid to promote a healthy lifestyle among people, and thus named 'Nadappom Nalam Peruvom (Health Walk). Following its launch in Chennai, Moorthy and PTR participated in the health walk in Madurai. The eight-km track started from the race course ground and culminated near Iyer Bungalow. Facilities such as restrooms and parking spaces for participants were arranged on this route. District Collector MS Sangeetha, city police Commissioner J Loganathan, Corporation Commissioner L Madhubalan, and hundreds of people took part in the walk.



In Dindigul, District Collector MN Poongodi flagged off the event, which started and ended at the Volleyball Club Ground. Mayor Ilamathi Jothiprakash, DSP V Baskaran and others were present. In Sivaganga, the health walk was launched at Alagappa University, in Karaikudi. District Collector Asha Ajith, Karaikudi MLA S Mangudi, and other officials were in attendance.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MADURAI/DINDIGUL/SIVAGANGA: After state Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, launched the state-wide eight-km health walk programme through video conferencing in Chennai on Saturday, Ministers P Moorthy and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan kick-started the event in Madurai. The initiative was launched in a bid to promote a healthy lifestyle among people, and thus named 'Nadappom Nalam Peruvom (Health Walk). Following its launch in Chennai, Moorthy and PTR participated in the health walk in Madurai. The eight-km track started from the race course ground and culminated near Iyer Bungalow. Facilities such as restrooms and parking spaces for participants were arranged on this route. District Collector MS Sangeetha, city police Commissioner J Loganathan, Corporation Commissioner L Madhubalan, and hundreds of people took part in the walk. In Dindigul, District Collector MN Poongodi flagged off the event, which started and ended at the Volleyball Club Ground. Mayor Ilamathi Jothiprakash, DSP V Baskaran and others were present. In Sivaganga, the health walk was launched at Alagappa University, in Karaikudi. District Collector Asha Ajith, Karaikudi MLA S Mangudi, and other officials were in attendance. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp