Home States Tamil Nadu

Health walks commence across Tamil Nadu

In Dindigul, District Collector MN Poongodi flagged off the event, which started and ended at the Volleyball Club Ground.

Published: 05th November 2023 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2023 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

DMK youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. (Photo | ANI)

DMK youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service
MADURAI/DINDIGUL/SIVAGANGA: After state Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, launched the state-wide eight-km health walk programme through video conferencing in Chennai on Saturday, Ministers P Moorthy and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan kick-started the event in Madurai.

The initiative was launched in a bid to promote a healthy lifestyle among people, and thus named 'Nadappom Nalam Peruvom (Health Walk). Following its launch in Chennai, Moorthy and PTR participated in the health walk in Madurai. The eight-km track started from the race course ground and culminated near Iyer Bungalow. Facilities such as restrooms and parking spaces for participants were arranged on this route. District Collector MS Sangeetha, city police Commissioner J Loganathan, Corporation Commissioner L Madhubalan, and hundreds of people took part in the walk.

In Dindigul, District Collector MN Poongodi flagged off the event, which started and ended at the Volleyball Club Ground. Mayor Ilamathi Jothiprakash, DSP V Baskaran and others were present. In Sivaganga, the health walk was launched at Alagappa University, in Karaikudi. District Collector Asha Ajith, Karaikudi MLA S Mangudi, and other officials were in attendance.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udhayanidhi Stalin health walk programme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp