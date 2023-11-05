Loan trap: Tamil Nadu man forced to sell land unable to repay Rs 2 lakh, eventually dies by suicide

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A day after attempting suicide at the Oomatchikulam Registrar's office in a bid to get back the land that he had sold in 2015, a 50-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Mathavan of Erukanatham village.

According to the police, Mathavan had taken a loan of Rs 2 lakh from A Kanagaraj, a retired government employee from Sivaganga, in 2012. After he failed to settle the loan amount, Mathavan sold his 14-cent land to Kanagaraj for Rs 4.27 lakh, in 2015. In 2021, Kanagaraj registered the land under the name of his son, Sakthikannan.

On Friday, Kanagaraj went to the registrar's office to sell the 14-cent land to one Arumugam, of Erukanatham. Upset with the development, Mathavan arrived at the office and asked Kanagaraj to sell the land to him. After Kanagaraj refused, Mathavan attempted suicide and was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

His family members staged a protest demanding action against those responsible for his extreme step, and they refused to receive the body. The police are currently trying to pacify the family.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

