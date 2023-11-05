National Commission for Scheduled Castes director visits Krishnagiri days after mob attack Dalits
Collector KM Sarayu and Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur also visited the village along with the director and interacted with the people injured in the clash.
Published: 05th November 2023 08:24 AM | Last Updated: 05th November 2023 12:33 PM | A+A A-
KRISHNAGIRI: National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Director S Ravivarman visited Sokkadi village near Krishnagiri, where violence broke out between Dalits and caste Hindus, last Sunday.
Collector KM Sarayu and Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur also visited the village along with the director and interacted with the people injured in the clash. Ravivarman asked officials to ensure protection for the people and urged the district administration to take necessary steps to provide compensation.
Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp