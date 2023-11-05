Home States Tamil Nadu

National Commission for Scheduled Castes director visits Krishnagiri days after mob attack Dalits

Collector KM Sarayu and Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur also visited the village along with the director and interacted with the people injured in the clash.

Published: 05th November 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2023 12:33 PM

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Director S Ravivarman visited Sokkadi village near Krishnagiri, where violence broke out between Dalits and caste Hindus, last Sunday.

Collector KM Sarayu and Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur also visited the village along with the director and interacted with the people injured in the clash. Ravivarman asked officials to ensure protection for the people and urged the district administration to take necessary steps to provide compensation.

Later, a section of villagers and volunteers from Neelam Cultural Centre submitted a petition to Ravivarman to take action against the absconding accused C Rajan (60) and revoke the case filed against 13 Dalits.
“The district administration assured the people to take appropriate action,” Convener of Neelam Cultural Centre A Udhaya Kumar told TNIE.

