No turmeric auction in Erode from Nov 10 to 14: Erode Turmeric Merchants Association

By Express News Service

ERODE: Erode Turmeric Merchants and Godown Owners’ Association has announced that the turmeric auction in Erode will not be held from November 10 to 14 due to Deepavali. Speaking to TNIE, M Sathyamurthy, Secretary of the Erode Turmeric Merchants and Godown Owners’ Association, said, “Erode is one of the most prominent turmeric markets in India. Turmeric markets are functioning at four locations in Erode. An average of Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore turmeric business per day is done at the four locations. Traders come to Erode from all over the states of India. In this context, the turmeric auction will not be held from November 10 to 14, due to the Deepavali.”

“Turmeric auction is held from Monday to Friday during the week. So, the Deepavali holiday will affect the business for three days. Those involved in the turmeric business should buy their required turmeric in advance. None of the traders and farmers from Erode will bring turmeric during the Deepavali holidays. The auction will be held as usual on November 15,” he added.

VK Rajamanickam, president of the Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode district, said, “Workers go to their hometowns during the Deepavali. Keeping this in mind, the turmeric auction won’t take place for these days.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ERODE: Erode Turmeric Merchants and Godown Owners’ Association has announced that the turmeric auction in Erode will not be held from November 10 to 14 due to Deepavali. Speaking to TNIE, M Sathyamurthy, Secretary of the Erode Turmeric Merchants and Godown Owners’ Association, said, “Erode is one of the most prominent turmeric markets in India. Turmeric markets are functioning at four locations in Erode. An average of Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore turmeric business per day is done at the four locations. Traders come to Erode from all over the states of India. In this context, the turmeric auction will not be held from November 10 to 14, due to the Deepavali.” “Turmeric auction is held from Monday to Friday during the week. So, the Deepavali holiday will affect the business for three days. Those involved in the turmeric business should buy their required turmeric in advance. None of the traders and farmers from Erode will bring turmeric during the Deepavali holidays. The auction will be held as usual on November 15,” he added. VK Rajamanickam, president of the Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode district, said, “Workers go to their hometowns during the Deepavali. Keeping this in mind, the turmeric auction won’t take place for these days.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp