On Day 1 of new speed rule, Chennai city traffic police register 184 cases

CHENNAI: The Chennai city traffic police registered a total of 184 cases on Saturday, the first day of their crackdown using new devices against speeding vehicles.

Violators were slapped with a fine of Rs 1,000. A senior police officer said the police booked 121 cases using speed radar machines on Saturday. Of the 121 cases, 117 were two-wheeler riders and others four-wheelers. “We have six-speed radar machines available. More machines will be deployed soon. We also used ANPR cameras by setting up speed limits and used interceptor vehicles, which were newly purchased,” said N M Mylvahanan, Joint Commissioner of Police, Chennai traffic.

The cameras were set for a speed limit of 50 kmph to trace two-wheelers which have a higher number of violations. The cameras booked about 63 motorists in different junctions. “The six machines were distributed to different assistant commissioner limits in the city. Since it was the first day, many violators were let go with a warning. In the coming days enforcement will be stricter,” an officer said.

As per the new speed limits, the limit for light motor vehicles is 60 kmph and for heavy motor vehicles is 50 kmph. For two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws, it is 50 kmph and 40 kmph respectively. But in residential areas, the speed limit for all types of vehicles is 30.

Meanwhile, due to incessant rains and water stagnation on roads, motorists in different parts of the city struggled to commute. Vehicles on New Avadi Road in Kilpauk, Poonamallee High Road in Maduravoyal, GST road in Chromepet, GNT road in Red Hills and some arterial roads in Velachery, Madipakkam, Nanganallur were affected by the rain. Traffic police said vehicles moved slowly owing to rains and rainwater on roads where CMRL works are underway.

