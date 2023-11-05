Home States Tamil Nadu

Survey in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve: 50 Odonata species identified

Forest department field-level staff, members of the Society for Odonata and volunteers of ACT NGO have been participating in the survey, which will reveal the population of dragonflies and damselflies

Published: 05th November 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2023 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Staff and volunteers of MTR conducting the population survey of dragonfly and damselfly in the forests on Saturday | Express

Staff and volunteers of MTR conducting the population survey of dragonfly and damselfly in the forests on Saturday | Express

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

NILGIRIS: Around 50 Odonata (the insect order comprising dragonflies) species were identified on the first day of the two-day Odonata survey that commenced in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Saturday. It is the first time an Odonota survey has been conducted in MTR.

Along with the forest department field-level staff, members of the Society for Odonata and volunteers of ACT NGO have been participating in the survey, which will reveal the population of dragonflies and damselflies along with other Odonata species in the coming days. A team of five members, consisting of students from Ooty Arts and Science College and Mettupalayam Research Institute with an Odonata expert, are involved in the counting of 37 forests.  Till Saturday evening, the team has identified over 50 such species.  

Deputy Director of MTR (Mudumalai Tiger Reserve) C Vidya said, “Tamil Nadu forest department is on a mission to record the biodiversity inside the forest in which we have already completed a synchronised bird and vulture survey along with enumerating elephant population count. Likewise, a census of the tiger population will also be carried out soon. A survey of butterflies was conducted last year.  

“As per the experts, some Odonata species live only in polluted water and the identification of these species will give us a clear picture of the water quality in MTR. We have lifted 105 samples from water sources and sent them to TN Agriculture University for testing. We will correlate the results which will be received in mid-November,” she added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odonata species Mudumalai Tiger Reserve damselflies dragonflies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp