Tamil Nadu may get heavy rain for 2 days; CM says steps taken by government saved Chennai

CHENNAI: Heavy rain battered Tamil Nadu on Saturday forcing authorities to declare a holiday for schools in Chennai, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Dindigul and Theni districts. Mettupalayam recorded 13 cm of rainfall in 24 hours, followed by Kamuthi, Sivagiri, and Alandur, which recorded 12cm each. In Chennai, Puzhal recorded 11cm of rainfall, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said the impact of the rain was prevented due to the timely mitigation work initiated by the state government. “The apprehension of a deluge in Chennai during monsoon is now a thing of the past because of the steps taken by the DMK government,” Stalin said in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Due to a landslide triggered by rain between Kallar and Coonoor railway stations of the Nilgiri Mountain Railways, trains between Mettupalayam and Ooty were cancelled till Monday.

According to the Met department, heavy rain is likely to occur in isolated places over Nilgiris, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Tirupattur districts on Sunday and Monday, and Madurai, Vellore and Virudhunagar on Monday. Moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning may occur in some places in Chennai over the next 48 hours.

