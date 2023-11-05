Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s marine potential yet to be tapped, says Governor RN Ravi

Published: 05th November 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi

Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Saturday interacted with agriculturalists, farmers, fishermen, scientists, farmers producer organisations (FPOs), research scholars and academicians at Raj Bhavan as part of the ‘Think to Dare Series-12’.

Ravi felicitated eminent personalities of farming and related industries during the interaction for their distinguished service to society. He also released a book, ‘Kaaikanip Payiriyal’ (fruits, vegetable crops) in Tamil.  The governor said our potential in fisheries sector is yet to be optimally tapped. He also exhorted the need for greater awareness and tech-savviness, updating to advanced technology. Ravi said farmers, agri-scientists and agripreneurs of TN should lead our farm revolution.

The governor visited stalls and exhibitions of various agriculture and fishing products displayed by the producers across the state and had detailed discussions about their products and services. A moment of silence was observed in tribute to Prof MS Swaminathan, architect of India’s Green Revolution, at the beginning of the interaction.

