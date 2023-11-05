Home States Tamil Nadu

Teachers’ recruitment: Madras High Court summons school education secretary

The petitioners said they have been waiting for an appointment in government schools since 2013 when they cleared TET and completed the certificate verification in the following year.

Published: 05th November 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the state school education secretary to appear before the court and explain why 400 secondary grade/graduate teachers who have cleared TET in 2013 cannot be considered as a separate group while recruiting 2,222 new teachers.

A division bench of Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq Friday issued the direction on a batch of petitions filed by aspirants who cleared TET in 2013 but haven’t yet been given an appointment.

The bench said the school education secretary shall explain to the court whether the 400 TET-cleared eligible teachers can be treated as a single bloc within the 2,222 posts, for which, the notification has been issued. The petitioners said they have been waiting for an appointment in government schools since 2013 when they cleared TET and completed the certificate verification in the following year.

They sought the recruitment be made based on TET marks and TET seniority, giving first preference to them without resorting to any competitive examination as a measure of equity and fairness as well as on the foundation of the doctrine of promissory estoppels and legitimate expectation. The teachers prayed for an order to declare them entitled to be appointed as secondary grade/graduate teachers without resorting to any competitive examination as stated in the 2018 G.O.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
education secretary Teacher recruitment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp