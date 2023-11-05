Timely work prevented floods, says CM MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As rain continued to batter Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the impact of the rain was prevented due to the timely mitigation work taken up by the government. “The apprehension of a deluge in Chennai during the monsoon is now passe because of the steps taken by the DMK government,” Stalin said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

With the Met department warning of heavy rains in the next few days, ministers, representatives of local bodies, officials and staff have been told to be actively on the ground to serve people, Stalin said in the post, tagging ministers KN Nehru (Municipal Administration), P K Sekar Babu (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department) and Ma Subramanian (Health), Corporation Mayor R Priya and Chennai Corporation Commissioner Dr J Radhakrishnan.

“Let’s strengthen the faith in the Dravidian model government,” the CM said, reposting a corporation message that said many areas, including, subways remained free from water stagnation except Alandur and Velachery due to proactive flood preparedness measures directed by the CM. “Works undertaken in the past two and half years included laying of new stormwater drains for a length of 876 km and replacing of non-functional drains and regular desilting of drains and channels,” the civic body said on “X”.

Min inspects work

More than 98% of stormwater drain works have been completed and connecting work has to be carried out at only nine places for a length of 3 km, minister KN Nehru said on Saturday. As part of monsoon preparedness, a review meeting was held at Ripon Building. Nehru took stock of the measures undertaken and also inspected the Integrated Command and Control Centre.

