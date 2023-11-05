Home States Tamil Nadu

Udhayanidhi launches Health Walk initiative to keep lifestyle diseases at bay

At the end of the Health Walk initiative, special medical camps will be conducted to spread awareness about leading a healthy life. 

Sports Development and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday launched Health Walk. (Photo | Twitter, @Udhaystalin)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sports Development and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday launched Health Walk on the theme ‘Nadappom Nalam Penuvom’ (Let us walk to acquire health) in the presence of Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Chennai Mayor R Priya. Despite rains, the 8-km Health Walk began from Dr Muthulakshmi Park. The minister also launched the health initiative across the state through video conference.  

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin, in his Twitter message, said, “Diabetes and blood pressure are threatening Indians and the medical field puts forth proper walking and exercise as the two solutions to tackle these health issues. People should make use of the Health Walk initiative in all districts.”

An official release said 8-km pathways would be identified in association with the local bodies in all districts for implementing the ‘Health Walk’.  To make the health initiative as a people’s movement, the pathways will have milestones, chairs for taking rest, drinking water, parking slots for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, litter-free pathways, and display of sentences of healthy living.

At the end of the Health Walk initiative, special medical camps will be conducted to spread awareness about leading a healthy life.  The state government has allocated Rs 57 lakh for the scheme in the first phase and the work required has been completed in all districts.

