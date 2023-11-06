BJP can't bring one nation, one caste: K Veeramani

Home States Tamil Nadu

MADURAI:  The union government cannot establish 'one nation, one caste system' as their Manusmriti-based ideological parent organisation RSS will not allow it, said Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani on Sunday.

He was speaking after their statewide political campaign, Erottu Pathaiyil Thodar Payanam, against the centre's Vishwakarma Yojana Scheme, which kicked off in Nagapattinam on October 25.

Addressing the gathering, Veeramani said the Vishwakarma Yojana is the age-old practice of ‘Kula Thozhil’. "It is very dangerous to the development of minority people. Dravidar Kazhagam's campaign was initiated to make the public aware of the Yojana's impact. Even officials don't know about the scheme’s nature," he added.

Further explaining the Vishwakarma Yojana, Veeramani said it will dissuade students from minority communities from pursuing career-based educational degrees and will push society backwards.

