Home States Tamil Nadu

Expose failures of BJP, Stalin urges DMK’s booth agents

Taking a swipe at central agencies conducting searches on opposition party leaders, Stalin said such raids take place only because the DMK and INDIA alliance have been exposing the BJP.

Published: 06th November 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File | PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Sunday delivered a virtual address to the party’s booth agents in the Chennai region, urging them to expose the shortcomings of the BJP while showcasing the accomplishments of the DMK-led government. The party had organised a workshop for booth agents in the Chennai region covering Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.

In light of Stalin’s illness, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin read out the chief minister’s message. Stalin encouraged the booth agents to commit at least one hour of their daily routine to the party’s activities. He said he had already instructed ministers and district secretaries to ensure that the needs and demands of booth-level agents were met.

Taking a swipe at central agencies conducting searches on opposition party leaders, Stalin said such raids take place only because the DMK and INDIA alliance have been exposing the BJP. The agencies have taken minimal action in BJP-ruled states. However conviction rate of these raids and cases handled by IT and ED are less than 1%, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin BJP DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp