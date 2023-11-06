Expose failures of BJP, Stalin urges DMK’s booth agents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Sunday delivered a virtual address to the party’s booth agents in the Chennai region, urging them to expose the shortcomings of the BJP while showcasing the accomplishments of the DMK-led government. The party had organised a workshop for booth agents in the Chennai region covering Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.

In light of Stalin’s illness, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin read out the chief minister’s message. Stalin encouraged the booth agents to commit at least one hour of their daily routine to the party’s activities. He said he had already instructed ministers and district secretaries to ensure that the needs and demands of booth-level agents were met.

Taking a swipe at central agencies conducting searches on opposition party leaders, Stalin said such raids take place only because the DMK and INDIA alliance have been exposing the BJP. The agencies have taken minimal action in BJP-ruled states. However conviction rate of these raids and cases handled by IT and ED are less than 1%, he added.

