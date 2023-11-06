Five Bengali child labourers rescued in Tiruppur

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Five children, all natives of West Bengal, who were employed by a garment unit on Kongu Main Road were rescued by the District Child Protection unit on Saturday night.

According to an official from the District Child Protection Unit said, "We received a tip-off from local sources about the five children. Immediately, a team of officials from the Child Protection Unit and police reached the spot and found five minors in the age group 12-17 deployed for work. The minors said they were working there for several weeks. Immediately, they were rescued and sent to a home in Velampalayam."

The children would be produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Monday and their parents have been intimated, the official added.

