Home States Tamil Nadu

Five Bengali child labourers rescued in Tiruppur

The children would be produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Monday and their parents have been intimated, the official added.

Published: 06th November 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Child labourers

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Five children, all natives of West Bengal, who were employed by a garment unit on Kongu Main Road were rescued by the District Child Protection unit on Saturday night.

According to an official from the District Child Protection Unit said, "We received a tip-off from local sources about the five children. Immediately, a team of officials from the Child Protection Unit and police reached the spot and found five minors in the age group 12-17 deployed for work. The minors said they were working there for several weeks. Immediately, they were rescued and sent to a home in Velampalayam."

The children would be produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Monday and their parents have been intimated, the official added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Child labour West Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp