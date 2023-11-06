Former Puducherry assembly speaker P Kannan passes away at 74 

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Former Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly P Kannan passed away at a private hospital here after a prolonged illness. He was 74.

In a release, the hospital where he was treated said, Kannan was suffering from viral pneumonia. It was also stated that he had suffering from chronic lung disease for more than half a decade.

Leaders of various political parties condoled the demise of Kannan.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in her message said, "The passing away of Kannan has created a void in Puducherry politics." Kannan had distinguished himself in public life. He had contributed a lot to the welfare of the people, she added.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy expressed grief over the death of Kannan and said he had contributed a lot to the welfare of the people and also relieved the youth of the menace of unemployment when he was a Minister in Puducherry. He termed the death of Kannan as an "irreparable loss." The CM conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

P. Kannan held key positions in the Youth Congress, and Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee and went on to become Home Minister of the UT.

After breaking away from the Congress in the 1990s, he joined the Tamil Manila Congress floated by late leader G K Moopanar. Subsequently, he floated a state-level political party called Puducherry Makkal Congress here. He rejoined the Congress in 2009 and became Rajya Sabha MP.

After quitting the Congress he joined the AIADMK in 2021. He joined the BJP and left the party a few months ago.

P. Kannan is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter, family sources said.

Official sources told PTI that the mortal remains of Kannan would be consigned to flames with state honours in the crematorium in neighbouring Karuvadikuppam in the afternoon.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PUDUCHERRY: Former Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly P Kannan passed away at a private hospital here after a prolonged illness. He was 74. In a release, the hospital where he was treated said, Kannan was suffering from viral pneumonia. It was also stated that he had suffering from chronic lung disease for more than half a decade. Leaders of various political parties condoled the demise of Kannan.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in her message said, "The passing away of Kannan has created a void in Puducherry politics." Kannan had distinguished himself in public life. He had contributed a lot to the welfare of the people, she added. புதுச்சேரி முன்னாள் சபாநாயகர்,முன்னாள் அமைச்சர் மற்றும் முன்னாள் நாடாளுமன்ற உறுப்பினர்,தேசிய சிந்தனை வாதி திரு.ப.கண்ணன் அவர்கள் மறைந்த செய்தியறிந்து மிகுந்த மனவேதனை அடைந்தேன். புதுச்சேரி மக்களின் நலனுக்காகவும் மாநிலத்தின் வளர்ச்சிக்காகவும் அயராது உழைத்த அவரது இழப்பு புதுச்சேரி… pic.twitter.com/8wUp4X6ajm — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) November 6, 2023 Chief Minister N Rangasamy expressed grief over the death of Kannan and said he had contributed a lot to the welfare of the people and also relieved the youth of the menace of unemployment when he was a Minister in Puducherry. He termed the death of Kannan as an "irreparable loss." The CM conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. P. Kannan held key positions in the Youth Congress, and Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee and went on to become Home Minister of the UT. After breaking away from the Congress in the 1990s, he joined the Tamil Manila Congress floated by late leader G K Moopanar. Subsequently, he floated a state-level political party called Puducherry Makkal Congress here. He rejoined the Congress in 2009 and became Rajya Sabha MP. After quitting the Congress he joined the AIADMK in 2021. He joined the BJP and left the party a few months ago. P. Kannan is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter, family sources said. Official sources told PTI that the mortal remains of Kannan would be consigned to flames with state honours in the crematorium in neighbouring Karuvadikuppam in the afternoon. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp