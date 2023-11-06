Home States Tamil Nadu

Kin of medico who died in Jharkhand get Rs 3 lakh solatium

The 28-year-old, who was studying second year of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences was found dead in his room on Thursday. 

Published: 06th November 2023

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  Forest Minister M Mathiventhan handed over a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the family of  28-year-old M Madhankumar, who was found dead in his hostel room in Jharkhand, on Sunday.

“Due to the intervention of Chief Minister MK Stalin, his body was brought to Tamil Nadu by flight and transported to his native in  Velagoundampatti, where he was laid to rest on Saturday,” the minister said

“Stalin also wrote to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren seeking a detailed investigation into the death of Madhankumar and ensure justice. The CM has also expressed his condolences and I conveyed it to the family,” Mathiventhan said.

