Kin of medico who died in Jharkhand get Rs 3 lakh solatium
The 28-year-old, who was studying second year of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences was found dead in his room on Thursday.
Published: 06th November 2023 07:40 AM | Last Updated: 06th November 2023 11:52 AM | A+A A-
DHARMAPURI: Forest Minister M Mathiventhan handed over a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the family of 28-year-old M Madhankumar, who was found dead in his hostel room in Jharkhand, on Sunday.
The 28-year-old, who was studying the second year of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences was found dead in his room on Thursday.
“Due to the intervention of Chief Minister MK Stalin, his body was brought to Tamil Nadu by flight and transported to his native in Velagoundampatti, where he was laid to rest on Saturday,” the minister said
“Stalin also wrote to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren seeking a detailed investigation into the death of Madhankumar and ensure justice. The CM has also expressed his condolences and I conveyed it to the family,” Mathiventhan said.