Man slips and drowns in drain canal as heavy rain lashes Erode

By Express News Service

ERODE: Heavy rain lashed Erode on Saturday night. The district recorded 872.20 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, ending at 8 a.m. on Sunday. The body of a 32-year-old man who drowned in a drain canal in Bhavani on Saturday night was recovered from the river Cauvery on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as S Chinnathambi (32) of Bhavani.

Police said, “Bhavani town received heavy rain on Saturday after 10 pm. The drain canals near the bus stand were overflowing. Chinnathambi, who was leaving the bus stand, tried to cross Mettur Road. At the time, he slipped and fell into the canal. He was dragged by the strong water flow. An auto-rickshaw driver noticed this and informed police and firefighters. They went to the spot but could not find him. On Sunday morning, his body was found in the river near the Cauvery bridge.”

According to disaster management, Elanthakurrai Medu in Gobichettipalayam recorded 88 mm, followed by Bhavani with 72 mm of rain, and Modakurichi with 70 mm of rain. Due to heavy rain across the district, the release of water from Bhavanisagar dam for Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal irrigation was reduced from 1,600 cusecs to 400 cusecs on Sunday.

Officials from the WRD said, “LBP irrigated areas have received adequate rainfall. So the amount of water released from the dam has been reduced to save water. Water inflow into the Bhavanisagar dam also increased to 5,402 cusecs on Sunday due to rain in catchment areas.”

Meanwhile, the district administration banned tourists from bathing in the Kodiveri check dam on Sunday. “The inflow of water from catchment areas to Kodiveri check dam increased from Saturday night. Hence, 2,400 cusecs of water from the dam were released into the Bhavani river on Sunday morning. So the ban was imposed,” WRD sources added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ERODE: Heavy rain lashed Erode on Saturday night. The district recorded 872.20 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, ending at 8 a.m. on Sunday. The body of a 32-year-old man who drowned in a drain canal in Bhavani on Saturday night was recovered from the river Cauvery on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as S Chinnathambi (32) of Bhavani. Police said, “Bhavani town received heavy rain on Saturday after 10 pm. The drain canals near the bus stand were overflowing. Chinnathambi, who was leaving the bus stand, tried to cross Mettur Road. At the time, he slipped and fell into the canal. He was dragged by the strong water flow. An auto-rickshaw driver noticed this and informed police and firefighters. They went to the spot but could not find him. On Sunday morning, his body was found in the river near the Cauvery bridge.” According to disaster management, Elanthakurrai Medu in Gobichettipalayam recorded 88 mm, followed by Bhavani with 72 mm of rain, and Modakurichi with 70 mm of rain. Due to heavy rain across the district, the release of water from Bhavanisagar dam for Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal irrigation was reduced from 1,600 cusecs to 400 cusecs on Sunday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Officials from the WRD said, “LBP irrigated areas have received adequate rainfall. So the amount of water released from the dam has been reduced to save water. Water inflow into the Bhavanisagar dam also increased to 5,402 cusecs on Sunday due to rain in catchment areas.” Meanwhile, the district administration banned tourists from bathing in the Kodiveri check dam on Sunday. “The inflow of water from catchment areas to Kodiveri check dam increased from Saturday night. Hence, 2,400 cusecs of water from the dam were released into the Bhavani river on Sunday morning. So the ban was imposed,” WRD sources added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp