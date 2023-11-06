Home States Tamil Nadu

MSMEs in Coimbatore to petition MLAs on issues faced by industries

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Intensifying their protest, MSMEs in Coimbatore said they would start sending petitions to all MLAs and MPs in the district on Monday to take up their list of demands during the next Assembly session.

MSMEs and other industries in the district have been staging protests over a list of issues, including the power tariff revision and price hike of raw materials.

J James, president of the Coimbatore chapter of the Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro/Tiny Entrepreneurs (TACT) told TNIE, “Out of the 10 MLAs in the Coimbatore district, everyone except Vanathi Srinivasan will be taking part in the meeting arranged by the MSME units in Coimbatore on Monday. As Vanathi is down with COVID-19, she cannot attend the meeting.

The Coimbatore MP will also be participating. In the meeting, we shall discuss the steps that need to be taken for the growth and development of the industries in Coimbatore and the same will be insisted to the MLAs to take up the issues and demands in the assembly meeting. We hope to get a solution to our problems soon.”

