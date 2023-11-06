Home States Tamil Nadu

Muthuraja’s road to scoring big in Asian para games

A native of Sivaganga district, Muthuraja came to Tiruppur in search of a job at the age of 17-years after dropping out of school in Class 9 due to financial issues.

Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati felicitates Muthuraja in Coimbatore. (Photo | Express)

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Coimbatore-based K Muthuraja (33) won two bronze medals in shot put (10.42m) and discus throw (35.06m) in the Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou China. He is among the 17 players from Tamil Nadu to win medals in the event and the state government honoured him with a cash reward of Rs 40 lakh.

A native of Sivaganga district, Muthuraja came to Tiruppur in search of a job at the age of 17 years after dropping out of school in Class 9 due to financial issues. His father Karaiyappan is a daily wage labourer and he has three younger brothers. He worked in the printing section of garment factories till 2016. But, he met with an accident the same year, due to which he ended up in a wheelchair. Little had he thought that he would be a sportsperson till the accident. 

After nearly two years of treatment, Muthuraja identified his potential in the sports field in the rehab centre. He started practising shot put and discus throw in 2018 and was selected for state and national games. His life changed when he made a record in the national shot put event in Pune by throwing 10.19m breaking the previous record of 10.14 m. 

RM Narayanan (60), a retired LIC officer and former athlete from Coimbatore, spent two years in mentoring Muthuraja for international games free of cost. Narayanan helped Muthuraja in attending the gym for two years in sponsorship, as the gym cost came to over Rs 25,000 per year. He also found a sponsor for Muthuraja for a modified two-wheeler. 

Speaking to TNIE, Muthuraja said, “On seeing my throw, the then collector Sameeran made a recommendation for sponsorship for preparing for games. On his recommendation, the owner of Apex Roller Mills Mahaveer Jain came forward to provide financial support.”

