Organs of brain-dead Tamil Nadu farmer harvested

DINDIGUL: The organs of a 56-year-old brain-dead farmer from Nilakottai were harvested on Sunday, and he became the first person in the district to be cremated with state honours under the Tamil Nadu government's new initiative to honour organ donors. As per an official statement, the deceased, K Velusamy, belonged to Rengappanaickanpatti village in Nilakkottai Taluk. He is survived by his wife and three children.



On Thursday evening, Velusamy sustained head injuries in a road accident while riding a two-wheeler near Mettupatti Road. He was admitted to the Dindigul government hospital and was later shifted to a private hospital in Madurai. He was declared brain dead around 8.30 pm the same night. Following consent from his family, Velusamy's kidneys were harvested at the hospital the following day.



On behalf of the state government, District Collector MN Poongodi attended Velusamy's funeral and placed a wreath on his mortal remains. Superintendent of Police V Baskaran and other officials were also present during the ceremony.

