Tamil Nadu Congress SC wing president meets caste atrocity victims at Nellai hospital

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Congress functionaries led by Tamil Nadu Congress SC wing president MP Ranjankumar met the two Dalit youth, who were recently brutally tortured by six MBC men, at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Sunday and consoled them. Former union minister Dhanushkodi Adithan also accompanied the functionaries.



Ranjankumar provided financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each to the victims and requested hospital dean Revathy Balan to provide them with the best treatment possible. He also spoke with the City Commissioner of Police C Mageswari and demanded strict action against the men who tortured the SC youth on the Thamirabarani riverbed near Manimoortheeswaram.

Addressing media persons later, Ranjankumar expressed concern over the frequent attacks perpetuated on the SC people in Tirunelveli district. "The state government forms a committee after every attack. However, the recommendations of such committees are hardly implemented and the government has not chalked out a permanent solution to prevent the caste atrocities. The state government should create awareness against casteism among students using NGOs. It should declare Tirunelveli as a caste-atrocity prone district and pay special attention to prevention of crimes here," he demanded.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUNELVELI: Congress functionaries led by Tamil Nadu Congress SC wing president MP Ranjankumar met the two Dalit youth, who were recently brutally tortured by six MBC men, at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Sunday and consoled them. Former union minister Dhanushkodi Adithan also accompanied the functionaries. Ranjankumar provided financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each to the victims and requested hospital dean Revathy Balan to provide them with the best treatment possible. He also spoke with the City Commissioner of Police C Mageswari and demanded strict action against the men who tortured the SC youth on the Thamirabarani riverbed near Manimoortheeswaram. Addressing media persons later, Ranjankumar expressed concern over the frequent attacks perpetuated on the SC people in Tirunelveli district. "The state government forms a committee after every attack. However, the recommendations of such committees are hardly implemented and the government has not chalked out a permanent solution to prevent the caste atrocities. The state government should create awareness against casteism among students using NGOs. It should declare Tirunelveli as a caste-atrocity prone district and pay special attention to prevention of crimes here," he demanded. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });