Textile, grey fabric makers from Tiruppur and Coimbatore shut shop for 20 days

Tamil Nadu Textile Entrepreneurs Association coordinator K Sakthivel said, “We have been facing several problems for the last two years. As our fabrics are not dyed, bleached or processed."

Published: 06th November 2023

Textile mill

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Textile and grey fabric manufacturers from Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts on Sunday began a 20-day suspension of work citing high electricity tariff and poor procurement from north India.

Tamil Nadu Textile Entrepreneurs Association coordinator K Sakthivel said, “We have been facing several problems for the last two years. As our fabrics are not dyed, bleached or processed, it receives good attention from wholesale buyers from north and western India.

But the revision of the power tariff in September last has hit the cost of production in the last few months We had procured fabrics from power looms but did not receive any significant from north India even ahead of Deepavali.

We found out that they had imported from Bangladesh and other South Asian countries. Besides, there weren’t any changes in the textile policies of Tamil Nadu. As a result, stock has accumulated in our units. But we decided not to go on a strike as it will directly affect our ongoing business and workers. So we decided to close our facilities for 20 days till November 25.”
 

