‘Textile units suffer due to power tariff hike under DMK regime’

COIMBATORE: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said on Sunday that the DMK government was responsible for the suffering of the textile industry as it hiked power tariffs by threefold.

Addressing media at Coimbatore International Airport, he said lakhs of people are dependent upon textile industries in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts and the power tariff hike was a burden to MSMEs and common people.

Murugan also said that policies framed for industries by the DMK are a failure as Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are charging Rs 1 for the consumption of one unit of electricity for shrimp production. But, the cost of one unit in Tamil Nadu is Rs 12.

Likewise, per unit of power for a textile mill in MP is between one to four rupees. However, Rs 12 is charged for the same unit in Tamil Nadu. The state government failed to provide incentives to attract the industries, he added.

Murugan also said that had the Tamil Nadu government taken proper action in the Vengaivayal case, incidents of assault on SC school students in Tirunelveli and DMK councillor abusing an SC man could have been avoided.

