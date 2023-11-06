Tiruchy corporation prioritising beautification work over civic issues: Residents

Home States Tamil Nadu

The corporation is spending about Rs 70 lakh to give the track a facelift with benches and lighting. The work began in the last week of October.

Published: 06th November 2023

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The beautification of a walking track alongside the Major Saravanan Road has invited criticism from residents who have raised concerns over the timing of the work undertaken by the city corporation.

The corporation is spending about Rs 70 lakh to give the track a facelift with benches and lighting. The work began in the last week of October. Now, as the city is receiving heavy rain, residents are wary of the damage it might cause to the track.

"What was the need for conducting this beautification work during monsoon? If they are conducting tiling work, it may get damaged in heavy rain. The corporation should consider conducting the renovation work after the monsoon," said G Ramakrishnan, a resident.

"The corporation has failed to finish blacktopping of roads before monsoon. Several roads in Kajamalai and nearby areas are damaged, causing inconvenience to commuters. The corporation should prioritise such works," said K Sujatha, another resident.

When contacted, a senior official said the corporation is not ignoring other civic issues. "Even if we conduct some beautification work during monsoon, it doesn't mean we are ignoring other civic issues that need priority. But we will conduct an inquiry and take necessary action," the civic body official said.

