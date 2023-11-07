DMK MLA shielding AIADMK man accused in attack on Dalits in TN's Krishnagiri: CPM leader

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: CPI (M) state committee member P Dillibabu on Monday alleged that DMK cadres were protecting an AIADMK man who is accused of the caste violence that happened in Sokkadi village recently. Further, he alleged that Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur was inefficient in preventing caste-related crimes in the district.

Speaking during a protest to condemn the incident, he said, “In connection with the caste violence reported at Sokkadi last week, a case was booked against ten caste Hindu people under SC/ ST Act and seven persons were arrested.

Out of ten accused, prime accused C Rajan (60) is AIADMK’s Krishnagiri west union secretary and the husband of Krishnagiri union chairperson Amsa. He is still absconding. He is protected by Bargur MLA and DMK east district secretary D Mathiazhagan, because both are from the same caste. Chief Minister MK Stalin should intervene, because if such atrocities continue against Dalits, DMK may lose the 2024 elections in Krishnagiri.”

MLA D Mathiazhagan was unavailable for comment Dillibabu added, “Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur is inefficient in handling the caste-based atrocities against Dalit people in the last one year. He is supporting caste Hindus and not arresting caste Hindus accused. For instance, in a case of Kottayur violence against Dalit people reported in April this year, 12 Dalits were injured and the matter was taken to Chief Minister MK Stalin.”

Meanwhile, VCK Krishnagiri central district secretary A Madhesh submitted a petition to collector KM Sarayu and Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur seeking the arrest of Rajan. Sources in the police department said three special teams have been formed to arrest Rajan.

