OPS faction petitions ECI on gen secy issue

In the representation, V Pugazhendi recalled that ECI, in its communication dated April 20,

Published: 07th November 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Taking exception to EPS in addressing him as general secretary of AIADMK, the faction led by OPS, in a representation to EC, said since the matter is sub-judice, the panel should prevent EPS from spreading wrong impression among public with his claim. 

In the representation, V Pugazhendi recalled that ECI, in its communication dated April 20, merely stated that the amended rules of the party and change in the office-bearers have been taken on records subject to any further court order/direction.  There was no mention of EPS as general secretary of AIADMK. 

