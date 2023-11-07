OPS faction petitions ECI on gen secy issue
Published: 07th November 2023 08:59 AM
CHENNAI: Taking exception to EPS in addressing him as general secretary of AIADMK, the faction led by OPS, in a representation to EC, said since the matter is sub-judice, the panel should prevent EPS from spreading wrong impression among public with his claim.
In the representation, V Pugazhendi recalled that ECI, in its communication dated April 20, merely stated that the amended rules of the party and change in the office-bearers have been taken on records subject to any further court order/direction. There was no mention of EPS as general secretary of AIADMK.
