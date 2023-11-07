Premises linked to Tamil Nadu Minister EV Velu raided for fifth consecutive day

By ANI

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Income Tax raids continued for the fifth consecutive day in the premises linked to Tamil Nadu, Public Works and Highways Department Minister EV Velu at Tiruvannamalai.

The search operations were conducted at locations allegedly linked to the Minister.

Earlier on Monday, I-T officers also conducted searches at EV Velu's son Kamban's residence in Thiruvannamalai. Kamban currently serves as the Director of Arunai Medical College and Hospital in Thiruvannamalai.

The raids at Kamban's residence have been underway since Friday night, as per the sources.

A financier named Suresh is also under the IT scanner. IT sleuths conducted a search in Suresh's Finance Office in Gandhipuram and his residence at KVP Nagar.

IT raids were also conducted across various locations in Tamil Nadu related to contractors and suppliers of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) in relation to providing equipment.

Last week raids were conducted at around 10 places in Chennai, including raids at India Private Limited and Radha Engineering Works Private Limited.

In October IT had also searched multiple premises linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan. IT officials raided over 40 locations, including the Arakkonam MP's residence in Adyar and office, and some educational institutions, in connection with suspected tax evasion.

