Home States Tamil Nadu

Reject ONGC attempt to drill wells: AIADMK  

ONGC’s effort should be rejected in the preliminary stage itself, Palaniswami urged.

Published: 07th November 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami . (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to reject the permission sought by ONGC from Tamil Nadu Environment Impact Assessment Authority for setting up hydrocarbon exploration wells in 20 places in Ramanathapuram district.

ONGC’s effort should be rejected in the preliminary stage itself, he added.

In a statement here, Palaniswami recalled how the government headed by him had declared the Cauvery delta districts as a protected agricultural zone to prevent them from getting affected by methane and hydrocarbon extraction projects

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK ONGC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp