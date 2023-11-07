Reject ONGC attempt to drill wells: AIADMK
ONGC’s effort should be rejected in the preliminary stage itself, Palaniswami urged.
CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to reject the permission sought by ONGC from Tamil Nadu Environment Impact Assessment Authority for setting up hydrocarbon exploration wells in 20 places in Ramanathapuram district.
In a statement here, Palaniswami recalled how the government headed by him had declared the Cauvery delta districts as a protected agricultural zone to prevent them from getting affected by methane and hydrocarbon extraction projects