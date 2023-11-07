Seeking release of fishers in Sri Lanka custody, association observes hunger strike

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Urging the union government to take action towards releasing a total of 64 Indian fishermen recently arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, fishermen association in Rameswaram commenced a two-day hunger strike in Thangachimadam on Monday. Hundreds of fishermen took part in the strike. Puthiya Tamilagam leader K Krishnasamy was also present during the protest.



Fishermen association leaders said the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 27 fishermen on October 14 and seized five boats. "On October 28, 37 fishermen were arrested and five boats were seized. A total of 64 fishermen hailing from Rameswaram are still in Sri Lankan prison.

Since 2018, as many as 122 Indian boats have been seized and kept in possession by the Sri Lankan government. Immediate action should be taken to release the arrested fishers and recover the seized boats. Even though the Sri Lankan court has issued orders to release 10 boats, fishermen have not been provided permission for retrieving them." they noted, adding that a compensation of `30 lakh should be provided for the boat owners.



Further, the leaders sought a solution to get back fishing rights near Katchatheevu islands.

