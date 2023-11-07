Home States Tamil Nadu

Seeking release of fishers in Sri Lanka custody, association observes hunger strike

Fishermen association leaders said the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 27 fishermen on October 14 and seized five boats.

Published: 07th November 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen in Sri Lanka custody

Image used for representational purpose only: Coast Guard vessel...(Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Urging the union government to take action towards releasing a total of 64 Indian fishermen recently arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, fishermen association in Rameswaram commenced a two-day hunger strike in Thangachimadam on Monday. Hundreds of fishermen took part in the strike. Puthiya Tamilagam leader K Krishnasamy was also present during the protest.

Fishermen association leaders said the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 27 fishermen on October 14 and seized five boats. "On October 28, 37 fishermen were arrested and five boats were seized. A total of 64 fishermen hailing from Rameswaram are still in Sri Lankan prison.

Since 2018, as many as 122 Indian boats have been seized and kept in possession by the Sri Lankan government. Immediate action should be taken to release the arrested fishers and recover the seized boats. Even though the Sri Lankan court has issued orders to release 10 boats, fishermen have not been provided permission for retrieving them." they noted, adding that a compensation of `30 lakh should be provided for the boat owners.

Further, the leaders sought a solution to get back fishing rights near Katchatheevu islands.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hunger strike fishermen Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp