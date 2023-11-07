Vaiko flays union govt for ‘preventing’ telecast of Stalin’s address in Sri Lanka

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko condemned the union government for objecting to telecast CM MK Stalin’s video address at NAMM-200 (we are 200) event in Colombo, which was organised to celebrate the bicentennial of the arrival of Indian-origin Tamils to the island nation.

The statement came following media reports about the union government allegedly raising objections over its last-minute inclusion.

In a press statement, Vaiko said Sri Lankan Minister for Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure requested Stalin to send a congratulatory message to the event. Vaiko quoted media report and alleged that the centre prevented the telecast of Stalin’s message. This is an attempt to disgrace Stalin, Vaiko added.

Media reports had quoted event organisers saying that Stalin’s recorded addresses reached them barely two hours before the event. So, clearance from the centre for including his address in the agenda couldn’t be obtained.

