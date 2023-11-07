Home States Tamil Nadu

Vaiko flays union govt for ‘preventing’ telecast of Stalin’s address in Sri Lanka

In a press statement, Vaiko said Sri Lankan Minister for Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure requested Stalin to send a congratulatory message to the event.

Published: 07th November 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

MDMK general secretary Vaiko

MDMK general secretary Vaiko

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  MDMK general secretary Vaiko condemned the union government for objecting to telecast CM MK Stalin’s video address at NAMM-200 (we are 200) event in Colombo, which was organised to celebrate the bicentennial of the arrival of Indian-origin Tamils to the island nation.

The statement came following media reports about the union government allegedly raising objections over its last-minute inclusion.

In a press statement, Vaiko said Sri Lankan Minister for Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure requested Stalin to send a congratulatory message to the event. Vaiko quoted media report and alleged that the centre prevented the telecast of Stalin’s message. This is an attempt to disgrace Stalin, Vaiko added.

Media reports had quoted event organisers saying that Stalin’s recorded addresses reached them barely two hours before the event. So, clearance from the centre  for including his address in the agenda couldn’t be obtained.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Vaiko Colombo Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp