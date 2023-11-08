Annamalai: Will remove statues with atheist slogans in front of temples if BJP comes to power in TN

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Referring to the centuries-old ‘Jambutheevu Prakadanam’ made against the British by the Marudu brothers in Srirangam, BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday said such a declaration by the party is to remove all “atheistic” flag posts, notice boards and statues in front of all the temples once it formed the government in the state.

He made the comment during a meeting held at a venue between Sri Ranganathaswamy temple and Periyar statue as part of his ‘En Mann En Makkal’ yatra. Addressing the gathering, Annamalai further said, “I would like to promise you that the first day of the BJP forming government formation will be the last day of the HR&CE department.” The department’s actions have been consistently against the Sanatana dharma safeguarded by Hindus, he said.

“In the 13th century, thousands of Vaishnavites gave up their life to protect Nam Perumal in the Srirangam temple. Such is the strength of Sanatana dharma. How will Udhayanidhi Stalin eradicate sanatana dharma when the Mughals could not,” he added.

Taking on Minister for Law S Regupathy, the BJP leader said, “The minister holding the law, courts [and prisons] portfolio could not take direct action against me but says he will expose me once his alliance comes to power. This also exposes the nature of their future government which would punish those who ask questions against them. Regupathy is, however, free to take action, if he can.”

On the Cauvery water-sharing row, Annamalai said, “The last five years the BJP was in power in Karnataka, there was no problem for Tamil Nadu. The moment the Congress came to power they said not a single drop of the Cauvery would be released to Tamil Nadu, which our CM MK Stalin commends. If the Congress-led Karnataka government refuses to give water to Tamil Nadu how can Stalin blame PM Modi for it? He should ask his alliance partner in Karnataka, which is governing the state.’’

