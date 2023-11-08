Bail denied to Kerala biker who allegedly uploaded ex-girlfriend’s morphed videos using fake Instagram profile

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore district court rejected the bail petition filed by popular bike racer Aldrin Babu (24) of Kerala who was arrested on October 30 for allegedly uploading his ex-girlfriend’s morphed photos and videos using a fake Instagram profile.

The police said Aldrin, a resident of Annalur in Thrissur, was in love with a woman from Coimbatore. Two years ago, the two had broken up. Last week, the woman received her morphed obscene photos and videos from an Instagram account. A case was registered under the IT Act and the TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

Using the IP address, police traced him. The racer was lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison. Police said he forced the woman to continue the relationship, but she refused.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore district court rejected the bail petition filed by popular bike racer Aldrin Babu (24) of Kerala who was arrested on October 30 for allegedly uploading his ex-girlfriend’s morphed photos and videos using a fake Instagram profile. The police said Aldrin, a resident of Annalur in Thrissur, was in love with a woman from Coimbatore. Two years ago, the two had broken up. Last week, the woman received her morphed obscene photos and videos from an Instagram account. A case was registered under the IT Act and the TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Using the IP address, police traced him. The racer was lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison. Police said he forced the woman to continue the relationship, but she refused. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp