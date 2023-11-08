Home States Tamil Nadu

Bail denied to Kerala biker who allegedly uploaded ex-girlfriend’s morphed videos using fake Instagram profile

The police said Aldrin, a resident of Annalur in Thrissur, was in love with a woman from Coimbatore. Two years ago, the two had broken up.

Published: 08th November 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

genderviolence-crimesagainstwomen-rapecases-sexualassault-POCSO

Image used for representational purposes only. (AFP)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Coimbatore district court rejected the bail petition filed by popular bike racer Aldrin Babu (24) of Kerala who was arrested on October 30 for allegedly uploading his ex-girlfriend’s morphed photos and videos using a fake Instagram profile. 

The police said Aldrin, a resident of Annalur in Thrissur, was in love with a woman from Coimbatore. Two years ago, the two had broken up. Last week, the woman received her morphed obscene photos and videos from an Instagram account. A case was registered under the IT Act and the TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

Using the IP address, police traced him. The racer was lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison. Police said he forced the woman to continue the relationship, but she refused.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aldrin Babu morphed photos fake Instagram profile

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp