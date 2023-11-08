Childline kiosks to reopen in railway stations under Chennai division

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Childline help desks will become functional again in stations under Chennai division as the Southern Railway granted permission to the state social welfare department to operate them, on Monday. TNIE had carried a report about the delay in granting permission for setting up Childline help desks in stations in and around Chennai.

Permission has been accorded to set up kiosks at Chennai Central, Egmore, Tambaram, Jolarpet and Villivakkam stations, until further orders from the Railway Board, according to a letter from the SR commercial branch under Chennai division.

The railway had delayed the permission to the state government to access these kiosks after the help desk was transferred to the state government from NGOs. Due to this, the kiosks were not operational due and no dedicated staff was present to handle vulnerable children at the railway stations.

As per the SOP, the railway has to provide space free of cost for setting up the help desk. An MoU was also signed between the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Childline help desks will become functional again in stations under Chennai division as the Southern Railway granted permission to the state social welfare department to operate them, on Monday. TNIE had carried a report about the delay in granting permission for setting up Childline help desks in stations in and around Chennai. Permission has been accorded to set up kiosks at Chennai Central, Egmore, Tambaram, Jolarpet and Villivakkam stations, until further orders from the Railway Board, according to a letter from the SR commercial branch under Chennai division. The railway had delayed the permission to the state government to access these kiosks after the help desk was transferred to the state government from NGOs. Due to this, the kiosks were not operational due and no dedicated staff was present to handle vulnerable children at the railway stations.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per the SOP, the railway has to provide space free of cost for setting up the help desk. An MoU was also signed between the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Women and Child Development. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp